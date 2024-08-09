WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for next week’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship celebration hosted by Tiffany Stratton

-Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

-Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is advertised locally in Orlando, but he was not officially advertised for next week’s television show during Friday’s broadcast. Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).