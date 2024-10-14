WWE Raw, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Don Callis, Jose Maximo, Rodney Mack, Karen Jarrett, Gregory Iron, Blackjack Lanza, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped last Monday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center due to the European tour. The show features Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW WrestleDream. All pro wrestling questions are welcome during the show, which is available to stream live at PWAudio.net.

-We are looking for reports from this week’s WWE European tour live events. If you are going to the show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Liverpool, England at M&S Bank Arena today with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

We are looking for reports from the WWE European tour, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in San Jose, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Columbia, South Carolina. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Spivey is 72 today.

-Stacy Keibler is 45 today.

-The late Blackjack Lanza (John Lanzo) was born on October 14, 1935. He died at age 86 on December 8, 2021.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-Don Callis turned 61 on Sunday.

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.

-Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud) turned 54 on Saturday.

-Karen Jarrett turned 52 on Saturday.

-Gregory Iron (Greg Smith) turned 38 on Saturday.