AEW Collision lineup: The card for Friday’s All Out go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Friday’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. “The Elite” Jack Perry, Kazuchuka Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson in an all-star eight-man tag match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith in a Continental Contenders match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer in a Continental Contenders match

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Contenders match

-Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Continental Contenders matches will challenge Kazuchika Okada in a four-way match for the AEW Continental Title at Saturday’s AEW All Out. Collision will be live on Friday from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and will be followed by AEW Rampage. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will be filling in for Will this week.