WWE Night of Champions lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Asuka vs. Jade Cargill or Roxanne Perez in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the U.S. Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The Cody vs. Uso, and Cargill vs. Perez semifinal tournament matches will be held tonight on Raw. Join me for my live review starting with pre-show notes ore the start of the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).