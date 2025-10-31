BST Wrestling “Haunting at Foolproof” results (10/28): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Andy Brown for the BST Title, Sammy Diaz vs. Ikuro Kwon

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Haunting at Foolproof”

October 28, 2025, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Foolproof Brewing

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Haunting at Foolproof”

October 28, 2025, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Foolproof Brewing

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

I’ve seen shows from this brick brewery warehouse before. The crowd was about 100 fans. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. Pete Rosano provided commentary. Almost no new faces in the lineup; I see two names I don’t recognize.

1. Jarrett Diaz vs. Milo Mirra vs. Gabe Skye. I’ve seen Dias in New York’s HOG, and he’s pretty decent. Milo, of course, is the dork who bounces to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick. I presume that Gabe has wrestled more matches than the other two combined. They all traded chops at the bell. Milo and Jarrett superkicked Gabe, then those two fought. Diaz hit a missile dropkick. Milo grabbed his stupid Pogo Stick and did a somersault after launching himself. Diaz hit a flip dive to the floor on both guys at 3:30.

In the ring, he hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Gabe. Diaz hit a Death Valley Driver on Milo for a nearfall. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabe hit a DVD on Diaz at 5:30. Skye hit a standing powerbomb and he put Milo in a Sharpshooter, and Mirra tapped out. It was a messy, fun, non-stop sprint.

Gabe Skye defeated Milo Mirra and Jarrett Diaz at 6:15.

2. “Magic Dragons” Jazmine Hao and Cosmic vs. “The Monarchy” Queen Ariel and King BMT. I admittedly am not a big fan of the husband-and-wife duo, and as their name suggests, they wear crowns and long robes. Green-haired Cosmic has had a few matches in Wrestling Open, and she’s decent. I’ve seen Hao just two or three times. Hao opened against BMT, and she tied up his arm until he crawled on his knees and hugged his wife at 2:00. Ariel and Cosmic entered, and Cosmic hit a spin kick in the corner, then a bodyslam, and another. Jazmine and Cosmic hit a team suplex on BMT.

BMT hit a backbreaker over his knee on Hao for a nearfall at 4:30, and the heels began working over Jazmine. Cosmic got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines. She bodyslammed Ariel at 6:30. BMT tried to reach through the ropes and grab Ariel’s hands, but he was pulled off them, and Cosmic rolled him up for the pin. Pretty basic but adequate. BMT hit a piledriver on the female general manager after the match.

Jazmine Hao and Cosmic defeated Queen Ariel and King BMT at 7:44.

3. “Die Spora” Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio for the BST Tag Team Titles. This is one of the matches I tuned in for. Vecchio and A-Game opened and they traded reversals on the mat. Asante entered — he’s thicker and a bit more like Koko B Ware. Ortiz entered and chopped Asante and hit some deep armdrags and a senton. The Boys hit stereo German Suplexes at 4:00. Vecchio hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, A-Game hit a clothesline on Vecchio for a nearfall, and Die Spora took over.

A-Game put Vecchio in a Boston Crab, but Vecchio escaped at 6:00. Kwesi hit a spin kick for a nearfall. Aaron Ortiz finally got the hot tag and hit a flying forearm on Kwsi, then a back suplex on A-Game. Vecchio hit a superplex; A-Game hit a jumping knee at 8:30. Ortiz hit a German Suplex; A-Game hit a German suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines, then stereo crossbody blocks, and suddenly all four were down, and we got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the show. Kwesi brought a tag title belt into the ring, but teammate A-Game tried to stop him! Vecchio hit an Angle Slam. Ortiz hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. A-Game suplexed Ortiz into the corner. Kwesi hit a spinebuster on Ortiz for the pin. That was fun.

Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio to retain the BST Tag Team Titles at 11:02.

4. Tiara James vs. Amity LaVey. I’ve compared Tiara to Brandi Rhodes, and she’s had several MLW matches. Amity is a scary Harley Quinn-style character, and she replaced Ivy Malibu. Tonight, LaVey was in an orange prison jumpsuit, looking like she just escaped custody! So, no spooky face paint, but she still looked scary. Tiara held up a small mirror, but Amity refused to look at herself. Very cartoonish. Tiara rolled to the floor to stall, rather than tie up. They finally tied up in the ring, and Amity got some quick rollups.

Tiara hit a gutbuster over her shoulder at 3:00, then a flapjack faceplant. LaVey hit a clothesline. Tiara hit a jawbreaker. LaVey hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Tiara put her across her shoulders and did some deep squats. LaVey escaped and hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00. Tiara hit a Lungblower to the back for the pin. Decent.

Tiara James defeated Amity LaVey at 6:35.

5. Dante Casanova vs. Angelo Carter (w/A-Game) for the NWA Midwest Title. The flamboyant Angelo waved himself with a fan as he came to the ring; he’s a Black man with long blond braids down to his butt. The muscular Dante wore his ancient Aztec armor and headdress. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Carter went for a pin at 4:30, but A-Game pushed his foot off the ropes! Carter was livid at A-Game for preventing him from cheating! Carter kept Dante grounded.

Casanova hit a back suplex at 6:30, and they were both down. Carter hit a DDT and a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Angelo went for a crossface. He set up for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant at 9:30, but Dante blocked it. Casanova hit a running clothesline to the back of the neck for the pin. Decent. Carter and A-Game argued in the ring, as Angelo still wasn’t happy with A-Game for not letting him cheat.

Dante Casanova defeated Angelo Carter to retain the NWA Midwest Title at 10:27.

6. Shawn Knyte vs. Eli Isom. I was always a big fan of Isom’s ROH Sinclair-era run. I’ve seen Knyte a few times now, and I compare him to a young Kofi Kingston. Eli is the heel, and he jawed at kids in the front row. They locked up at the bell and traded good reversals. Knyte hit a dropkick at 2:00. Isom hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Knyte hit a huracanrana, then his own German Suplex at 4:30, and they were both down.

Knyte hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto Isom, and he immediately threw him back into the ring. Shawn hit a springboard back elbow for a nearfall. Isom dropped him with Snake Eyes and hit a Mafia Kick, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Knyte hit a superkick. Eli hit a discus forearm strike. Knyte hit a Sling Blade clothesline for the pin. Good action.

Shawn Knyte defeated Eli Isom at 7:47.

7. Vita VonStarr (w/Amity LaVey) vs. Ashley Vox vs. Crusher for the BST Monarchs Title. Vox wore a New England Patriots jersey and helmet. I haven’t seen Crusher before; she wore a “Where’s Waldo” outfit; she’s a blonde white woman. A commentator just said it’s her debut here, and Cagematch.net records show it’s just her fourth match of the year. They opened in a three-way knuckle lock. Ashley hit a leaping Flatliner on Vita for a nearfall. Crusher hit a suplex on Ashley. Ashley hit a double clothesline at 2:30. Vita tied up Vox in the ropes, then she hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Vita put Ashley in a straitjacket choke. Vita knocked Crusher down with a shoulder tackle at 5:30, then Vita hit a suplex and a faceplant on Crusher, and she tied her in a Muta Lock. Ashley hit a double missile dropkick at 7:30. She hit a clothesline on Vita for a nearfall, but Crusher made the save. Ashley hit a running neckbreaker. Vita and Ashley traded forearm strikes, and Vita hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Crusher hit a chokeslam on Vita for a nearfall at 10:00. Vox hit an Air Raid Crash on Crusher. Vita hit a Vader Bomb across both women for the pin. A bit disjointed; Crusher is not on the level of the other two.

Vita VonStarr defeated Ashley Vox and Crusher to retain the BST Monarchs Title at 10:56.

8. Dustin Waller vs. Isaiah Wolf for the BST Territory Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Wolf before; at first glance, he reminds me of actor Don Cheadle, but with long braided hair. They shook hands before locking up, and they traded standing switches and reversals on the mat. Wolf hit a backbreaker over his knee at 7:30, and he tied up Waller along his back. Waller hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Waller hit a superkick and a Lethal Injection for the pin. Good action. The commentators raved about how Wolf kept up with Waller. They hugged afterwards.

Dustin Waller defeated Isaiah Wolf to retain the BST Territory Title at 10:47.

9. Sammy Diaz vs. Ikuro Kwon. This was another reason I tuned in. Standing switches to open; Ikuro is taller and thicker. Diaz hit a superkick on the ring apron, then a somersault off the apron to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Sammy hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Kwon did a monkey-flip to send Sammy into the corner, and he took control. Kwon hit some Yes Kicks at 6:00, then a German Suplex and some quick kicks for a nearfall. Sammy hit a jumping knee. They hit stereo roundhouse kicks to the head and were both down at 8:00.

Sammy dove through the ropes onto him, and they both crashed onto the wooden floor. In the ring, Kwon hit a Sling Blade-into-a-neckbreaker over his knee. Sammy hit a stunner for a nearfall. Kwon hit a pop-up stunner for a nearfall. Sammy hit a superkick. Kwon hit a standing powerbomb and a spin kick to the head. Sammy hit the Cradle Shock for the pin. A sharp matchup.

Sammy Diaz defeated Ikuro Kwon at 11:35.

10. Donovan Dijak vs. Andy Brown for the BST Title. This is Dijak’s first title defense. Alyssa Marino joined the commentary team for the main event. Dijak wore the BST title belt, but he had two other belts (one is the MLW tag title belt; I’m not sure what the other one is.) They locked up; as is often the case, Donovan is a full head taller. The thick Brown hit a Pounce at 2:00 that sent Dijak flying. Brown hit a suplex for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor and looped the ring. Dijak tossed a drink into Brown’s face, then he pushed Brown back-first into a pillar at 3:30 and shoved him into rows of chairs.

In the ring, Dijak tossed him across the ring and got a nearfall at 5:00, and he kept Andy grounded. Brown fired up and hit some clotheslines, a spinebuster, and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 8:30. Brown hit a fadeaway stunner out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. He hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Brown blocked Feast Your Eyes, and he hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 12:00, and they were both down. Ichiban came to ringside and pounded on the mat to fire up Brown.

Dijak hit a superkick; Brown hit a German Suplex. Dijak nailed his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 13:30. Brown again avoided Feast Your Eyes, and he hit a spin kick to the head and a diving forearm for a nearfall at 15:00. Dijak pushed ref Gina into Brown, then he grabbed Brown and hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the tainted pin. That was a really good match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Andy Brown to retain the BST Heavyweight Title at 15:58.

Final Thoughts: A good show with a strong double main event. I will narrowly go with Dijak-Brown for best ahead of Diaz-Kwon, but they were both quite good. I’ll narrowly go with the Shooter Boys tag match for third, with the Waller-Wolf match as an honorable mention. Wolf looked good in my first time seeing him; a check of his bio shows he has faced Kenta and Man Like DeReiss before. Meanwhile, Crusher seemed fairly green and didn’t add a lot to that match; I think it would have been better just as a singles match.