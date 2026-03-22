House of Glory and The Big Event: Superclash” results (3/21): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Donovan Dijak for the HOG Title, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mina Shirakawa, Amazing Red vs. Sammy Guevara

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory and The Big Event: “Superclash”

March 21, 2026, in Brentwood, New York, at Suffolk Credit Union Arena

Streamed live on the TrillerTV+

The venue is a small college’s gym, with most of the fans seated in the bleachers. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. This is a HUGE crowd of maybe 600 or more. Notably is the fans are behind guardrails far from the ring — I don’t know if I’ve seen such a wide area at ringside for wrestlers to fight. JD from New York and Jason Solomon provided commentary. Google Maps shows Brentwood is located smack in the middle of Long Island.

* Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom came to the ring, and he jawed at the crowd, but the fans chanted profanities at him.

1. Angel Jacquez (w/Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom) vs. KB Prime vs. Tiny Giant vs. Papadon vs. Jodi Aura vs. Raheem Royal vs. JJP in a scramble. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Again, Angel is like “The Narcissist” Lex Luger, with Hilary carrying a long mirror, so Jacquez can admire his physique. KB Prime has a couple of matches here recently, but he’s clearly new. I haven’t seen Tiny Giant, who wore a blue mask; that could be just about anyone. Again, in that long black jacket, I cannot help but compare Aura to Marvel’s Blade. JJP was a surprise seventh member; KB Prime was happy to see his tag partner in this.

Angel posed; everyone stomped on him, and we’re underway! Tiny Giant battled Papadon in the ring, with Papadon hitting a second-rope flying forearm for a nearfall. Angel hit a chokeslam on JJP and a suplex on KB Prime for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit an Exploder Suplex on Giant into the corner. Royal hit a springboard dropkick. Royal hit an impressive dive over the corner post onto several guys on the floor. Tiny Giant hit a moonsault to the floor. JJP and KB Prime worked together in the ring. Solomon wondered how long that would last.

JJP hit a frog splash at 5:00. Aura hit a top-rope double stomp, then a kip-up stunner on JJP for a nearfall. Papadon hit a release German Suplex. Giant hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Papadon. Royal hit a superkick on Tiny Giant, and a release suplex, then a top-rope 450 Splash, but Hilary Wisdom pulled Royal to the floor and struck him with his book! Meanwhile, Angel hit a jumping knee on Tiny Giant, then put the kid in the Torture Rack and turned it into a powerbomb to the mat for the pin! Good action… was all that really under seven minutes??

Angel Jacquez defeated KB Prime, Tiny Giant, Papadon, Jodi Aura, Raheem Royal, and JJP in a scramble at 6:46.

2. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Indi Hartwell. No ROH Pure title belt for Deonna. Cagematch.net records show these two have actually tied up five times before (twice in Australia, three times in NXT, all between 2018 and 2020), but their only prior singles match ended in a draw! Standing switches to open. Deonna hit some armdrags. Indi hit a sidewalk slam at 2:00. Deonna slammed Indi’s arm against the ring post at 3:30. In the ring, she stomped on Indi in the corner, and the crowd booed her. Deonna ate up the boos. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall.

Purrazzo hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 5:00. Deonna charged but hit shoulder-first into the ring post. They traded forearm strikes. Indi hit some clotheslines and a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Indi hit a top-rope elbow drop, but Deonna immediately applied a Fujiwara Armbar, and she switched to the Venus de Milo double-armbar. Indi got her feet on the ropes. Deonna hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. Indi hit some pump kicks and the “Hurts Donut” (implant buster faceplant) for the clean pin! Good action.

Indi Hartwell defeated Deonna Purrazzo at 8:47.

* Hilary P. Wisdom joined commentary.

3. “Infamous” Daron Richardson vs. Joey Silver for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. As usual, Joey tossed candy into the crowd. His style of comedy in wrestling is quite comparable to Colt Cabana’s. Solomon pointed out that there was no sign of Diamond Virago. Joey hit a Thesz Press and some punches, and he swatted Daron’s butt in the corner. Daron hit a pump kick at 2:00 and took over. Silver hit a Mafia Kick, and he did a slingshot to send Daron into the corner, then a guillotine leg drop. Daron kicked Joey from the apron to the floor at 4:00.

Joey hit a backbody drop onto the ring apron; we got a nice view of how big this crowd is! Joey hit an Asai Moonsault for a big pop. In the ring, Daron hit a spinning kick to the jaw at 5:30. He mounted Joey and repeatedly punched him. Daron hit some suplexes and was in control. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Joey shoved a sucker into Daron’s mouth, then hit some punches, then his “Starburster” (Cradle Shock) for a nearfall.

Silver hit a frog splash for a nearfall. This crowd was HOT!! Daron hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. The crowd taunted Richardson with a “new champ!” chant. Daron got his title belt, swung, and missed. Joey hit an enzuigiri. Daron kicked the ref! Joey hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a visual pin, but the ref was down! Carlos Ramirez marched to the ring and got in! He kicked Joey and hit a pumphandle piledriver! He pushed Daron on top of Joey and revived the ref… who made the three count.

Daron Richardson defeated Joey Silver to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 10:58.

4. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. The ring announcer did introduce them as “The Acclaimed,” but Solomon quickly pointed out that it has been “a reluctant reunion.” In the ring, Max grabbed the mic! He cut a quick rap. We got the bell, but everyone took turns posing in the corner. The crowd was into Jay Lyon, but they booed Midas! (Midas has cheated recently to get those victories.) Jay and Max finally locked up at 1:30. Midas hit a double stomp, and Lyon hit a standing moonsault on Max.

Jay hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Bowens got in and hit some loud chops on Lyon. (Anthony is so much bigger and more muscular, it’s actually rather surprising.) Solomon wondered if the winner would get a title shot against the Hardy Boys. Bowens hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00. Jay threw Max head-first into Bowens’ groin. Midas hit a splash on Max for a nearfall, and he applied a sleeper on the mat and kept Caster grounded. It was clear that Lyon and Midas were not on the same page!

Bowens hit a reverse Angle Slam, dropping Midas face-first at 8:30. Bowens hit a Wassup-style leg drop to the groin. The Acclaimed went for a V-Trigger, but their knees collided! Lyon got a hot tag and hit a series of chops on Max, then a back suplex at 10:30. Midas hit a spear on Bowens. Jay hit the Lionsault on Max, and Midas hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Bowens made the save, and all four were down. Midas and Bowens traded punches, and Anthony dropped him with a hard Mollywop punch.

Jay hit his swinging uranage. Max hit a springboard dropkick. Midas hit a discus clothesline. Midas got a backslide for a nearfall, and he put his feet on the ropes, but Jay pushed the feet off the ropes! Jay and Midas argued, and they shoved each other! Bowens immediately slammed Midas to the mat! Max hit the Mic Drop (top-rope elbow drop) on Midas for the pin. Good action.

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black at 13:43.

* In the ring, The Mane Event argued some more, and Jay shoved him hard to the mat! He kicked Black’s hat and yelled at him some more. They continued to argue as they went to the back.

5. Sammy Guevara vs. The Amazing Red. JD said this is “a generational match.” Sammy had his two ROH belts, both around his waist. (Why did he have his, but Deonna didn’t?) Right on cue, Solomon pointed out the two belts. I’ll again point out that Red is still just 43 years old and hasn’t slowed down. They tied up on the mat early on. Sammy dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, and he posed and was booed. He hit a dropkick and kipped up and bowed, earning more boos. Red hit a monkey-flip.

Sammy hit a flip dive onto Red on the floor, and he again paused to pose. Red hit a flip dive to the floor, bounced off the top of Sammy, and went over the guardrail and into the crowd at 4:00! Back in the ring, Sammy offered a handshake, but he instead gave him the middle finger. The crowd chanted profanities at Sammy. Red went to the top turnbuckle, but Sammy hit the ropes, causing Red to fall and be crotched at 7:00. On the floor, Sammy whipped Red into the guardrails. Sammy rolled into the ring and ordered the ref to start counting! He relaxed in the corner.

Red got back into the ring at 9:00, but Sammy stomped on him. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Sammy kept stomping on Red’s ankle and kept him grounded. He put Red across his shoulders, did some deep squats, and a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 12:30. Red snapped off a huracanrana. He hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Sammy hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 14:30. Max went to the top rope, so Red pushed the ref into the ropes! Red then hit a top-rope Code Red, but Sammy rotated and landed on his feet.

Sammy hit a swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall. Red dropped Sammy snake-eyes onto an exposed turnbuckle, and he nailed the Code Red for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 17:00. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Red hit a tornado kick, but Sammy hit a jumping knee to the sternum for a nearfall. Sammy went for a Go to Sleep, but Red avoided it, and they traded rollups. Sammy got a handful of tights and scored the tainted pin! A very good match.

Sammy Guevara defeated The Amazing Red at 18:44.

* Sammy got on the mic. “Yes, I cheated,” — laughter from the crowd — “But Amazing Red is a f—ing legend, and any of you would have cheated, too.” He told Red, “I respect the hell out of you.” He said he was a huge inspiration for wrestlers around the world, and it was an honor to share the ring with him.

6. Mina Shirakawa vs. Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi tried to get the crowd to boo her. They tied up and went to the mat. Mina posed and shook her body; Shotzi kicked her in the back. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Mina tied up the right leg and slammed the knee repeatedly into the mat. She tied Shotzi’s right arm behind the back, but Shotzi got to the ropes at 4:30. Shotzi hit a DDT on the ring apron, and they both rolled to the floor. They traded blows and whipped each other into guardrails. Shotzi tore up a sign for some boos.

Shotzi got in the ring at 7:00, but she dove through the ropes onto Mina, then pushed Mina into the ring and got a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mina hit a discus forearm strike, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 8:30, and she applied a Figure Four. Mina hit a missile dropkick, then a top-rope Sling Blade for a nearfall at 10:00.

Mina nailed a spinning back fist! Shotzi pushed Mina into the ref, then hit a back suplex, then a suplex into the corner and her rolling cannonball. Shotzi went to the top rope, but Indi Hartwell ran to ringside and pushed Shotzi to the mat! Mina hit the Glamorous Driver (modified powerbomb). The groggy ref finally got up and made the three-count. The commentators pointed out that Mina didn’t see any of the cheating.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 11:45.

7. Charles Mason vs. Donovan Dijak for the HOG Title. Dijak had his MLW Tag Title around his waist and was carrying two other belts. (I believe those are the Limitless Title from Maine and the BST Title from New York). Mason is maybe 6’0″, so he’s giving up maybe eight inches to Dijak, and a lot of weight, too. An intense lockup to open, and Dijak hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30, then splashed onto Mason. They fought to the floor, but Dijak chokeslammed him onto the ring apron. Mason sprayed water in Dijak’s eyes, then he leapt off the apron and stomped on Dijak’s back at 3:30. He whipped Dijak into the guardrails.

They got back into the ring, and Mason hit his Sabre-style neck-spa at 5:00; the commentators pointed out that Mason had targeted the neck, beginning with that stomp to the back. Mason hit a hard discus clothesline for a nearfall. Charles hit some chops in the corner and bit Dijak’s forehead at 7:00. Mason tied him in a modified Tarantula in the ropes, then cranked on Dijak’s neck in the center of the ring, while fishhooking the mouth. Dijak hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Dijak hit a hard clothesline at 8:30, and he was fired up. Donovan now hit a series of chops in the corner and a release suplex for a nearfall.

Mason jumped on Dijak’s back and applied a sleeper. Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:00. Dijak missed a top-rope moonsault, and Mason immediately hit a shotgun dropkick and a running Meteora into the corner. Mason hit his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 11:30. Mason hit some hard kicks to the jaw, but Dijak nailed the Cyclone Mafia Kick! Dijak set up for a Feast Your Eyes, but Mason escaped and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, and a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 13:00!

Mason tried to lift him for a Tombstone Piledriver, but couldn’t get him up. Dijak blocked a discus clothesline, and Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. He again set up for a Feast Your Eyes, but Mason turned it into a sleeper on Dijak’s back. Dijak did a rolling cannonball in the corner at 14:30 to escape. However, Mason immediately re-applied the sleeper, and they fell to the mat. Dijak eventually got a hand on the ropes. Mason argued with the ref. Mason went to the floor and got a chair! However, Dijak hit a superkick!

The ref confiscated the chair, but Mason pulled out a wire and wrapped it around Dijak’s throat. He applied the sleeper; the ref couldn’t see the wire! Dijak quickly passed out, and the ref called for the bell at 17:20. However, the ref now saw the wire as Mason let go of the hold! He reversed his decision and disqualified Mason. (Why didn’t he just order the match to re-start?) Dijak hit a post-match Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) and jawed at the knocked-out Mason.

Donovan Dijak defeated Charles Mason via DQ at 17:20; Mason retained the HOG Heavyweight Title.

Final Thoughts: A really good show. I really like leaving the lights on to show off a big crowd like this one, too. I will narrowly go with Red-Guevara for best match ahead of the main event, but I wouldn’t argue with anyone who liked Mason-Dijak more. Both were really good. The women’s matches were both quite good, too.