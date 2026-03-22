AEW Collision lineup: Slam Dunk Sunday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Lio Rush

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions “Divine Dominion” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in action

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s one-hour show was taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 10CT/11ET, but it may be delayed due to NCAA college basketball coverage. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s combo review of tonight’s episode and last night’s show will be available either late tonight or on Monday morning for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).