AEW Collision results (3/21): Murphy’s review of Slam Dunk Saturday with Kyle Fletcher vs. Robbie Eagles for the TNT Title, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 137 – Slam Dunk Saturday)

Taped March 18, 2026, in Fresno, California, at Save Mart Arena

Simulcast March 21, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match…

1. Kyle Fletcher vs. Robbie Eagles for the TNT Championship. A brief video featured Eagles from the recent AEW House Rules event in Australia. As the match started, MJF was announced for Dynamite, along with Darby Allin vs. Rush.

Fairly even between both competitors to start. Fletcher gained the advantage heading into the commercial by blocking a hurricanrana attempt by Eagles and converting it into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, followed by a spinning side slam. [C]

Lots of stiff action and near falls down the stretch. The finish saw Eagles gain some momentum until he ran into a lariat by Fletcher. Fletcher followed up with a running buckle bomb and a running kick in the corner. Fletcher finished Eagles off with his brainbuster finisher for the win.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Robbie Eagles to retain the TNT Championship in 12:13.

Don’s Take: This was a good attraction match with the expected outcome. While the Konosuke Takeshita babyface turn seems to be imminent, I am interested to see if Fletcher follows suit. He took exception to Don Callis considering a business arrangement with MJF. Now that it’s happened, I’m curious to see where they go with the Fletcher/Callis dynamic.

Jon Moxley and Pac cut a promo backstage. Moxley questioned Will Ospreay’s statement that he was going to break his neck with his bare hands and said that wasn’t going to happen. He added that he hoped Ospreay could stay out of trouble. Pac added that he wasn’t even there when Ospreay got injured, so he wasn’t sure why Ospreay had an issue with him. He added that if Ospreay wanted to fight, he’d be there and would love the opportunity to get his “grubby little hands” around Ospreay’s neck.

2. “LFI” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. Dom Kubrick, Alpha Zo, and Lucas Raleigh in a trios match. This was a complete squash, with LFI focusing their attack on Riley. It was Rush with his “If You Mess with the Bull, You Get the Horns” finisher, followed by Mortos hitting a tornado splash. Rush covered for the win. [C]

“LFI” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos defeated Don Kubrick, Alpha Zo, and Lucas Raleigh in a trios match in 2:17.

Don’s Take: This was fine and was designed to showcase Rush heading into his match with Darby Allin on Dynamite. LFI just doesn’t seem to have any real direction, so this was what it was.

Lexy Nair was backstage with AEW Women’s World Champion, Thekla. Nair asked Thekla if she had anything to do with the attack on Toni Storm on Dynamite. Thekla started to offer Storm a quick recovery, but began laughing. She said she had everything to do with it because Storm wanted her title back, saw what Thekla did to Kris Statlander, and staged the whole thing. Thekla advised the women’s roster to fake their own deaths like Storm, because the reality is much worse.

3. “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor vs. “The Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue. At the start of the match, it was announced that Thekla will defend the AEW Women’s World Title against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite. Blue held the advantage over Windsor heading into the break. [C]

Hayter made the hot tag and cleaned house. Good action from both teams down the stretch. The finish saw Windsor and Hayter hit front and back clotheslines on Hart simultaneously, followed by their “Two Birds, One Stone” finisher, which is an adaptation of the old Hart Foundation finisher.

“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor defeated “The Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue in 9:24.

Don’s Take: A fine match, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Hayter and Windsor are the first challengers for new AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Brody King. King thanked Kenny Omega for helping him against Swerve Strickland at Revolution. He said that when Omega is finished with Strickland, he still has business with Strickland. But for now, the hunt for championship gold continues. [C]

A video recapped MJF defeating Hangman Page in a Texas Death match at Revolution…

4. Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada. The babyfaces worked over Garcia to start. The Death Riders gained the firm advantage heading into the commercial with Castagnoli catching Dorada mid-dive and slamming him onto the announce table. Garcia followed up with a running kick, while Castagnoli threw Komander into the ringside barricade.

The heels continued to work over Komander, who eventually made the hot tag to Dorada. Dorada and Komander hit an impressive double dive onto Castagnoli and Garcia on the floor. The babyfaces concentrated on Garcia until Castagnoli intervened. The finish saw Castagnoli catch Komander mid-dive and deliver a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, followed by the Big Swing and the Neutralizer for the win. The show quickly ended.

Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia defeated Komander and Mascara Dorada in 12:49.

Don’s Take: Despite the expected outcome, this was a crowd-pleasing main event. I often talk about AEW doing more with some of its talent. In this case, I think these four are right where they should be. Komander and Dorada won’t give you many wins, but they’ll always put in the work. They’ve tried with Garcia, but I don’t see him moving much beyond where he is now. Castagnoli can be plugged into just about any situation, and he’ll give you a good match.

If you are looking for a simple hour of wrestling, this gives you that. If you miss it, that’s OK too. Given the late start time after basketball, this was pretty much filler.

That’s all for me for tonight. I’ll be back tomorrow night for the second half of the show. Until then, enjoy wrestling! Will Pruett’s combined audio review of the Slam Dunk episodes will be available on Sunday night or Monday morning for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).