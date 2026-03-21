Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” results (3/21): Vetter’s review of Psycho Clown and Pagano vs. The War Raiders for the AAA Tag Titles, El Grande Americano receives the Rey de Reyes sword

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” (Episode 10)

Taped March 14, 2026, in Puebla, México, at Auditorio GNP Seguros

Aired March 21, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

This venue looks more like a circular shape than most venues, which tend to be rectangular. It’s packed and well-lit. Rey Mysterio, Corey Graves, and JBL provided commentary, and once again, it appears they are at a studio, not there in person.

* Last week’s episode aired live; these matches were recorded at that show. The show opened with footage of last week’s episode. Rey Mysterio arrived at the building with Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana, then the clowns arrived.

1. La Hiedra and “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Oro vs. Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Rey Fenix. We saw Money Machine on Valentine’s Day; one wears gold, and the other wears silver, but they are otherwise similar masked men. Fenix came out to his own spectacular entrance. Rey opened against the gold-masked Garra. Iguana hit a huracanrana. The heels got the stuffed iguana toy, and that angered the crowd. Money Machine worked over Mr. Iguana, with De Plata hitting a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30.

Money Machine tossed the toy and splashed onto it, angering Mr. Iguana. Mr. Iguana hit a DDT on De Plata. The women finally entered, and Lola hit some Bailey-style kicks to the thighs, then a buttbump in the corner at 5:00. We saw Chelsea Greene backstage, watching the action. Lola went to the floor and hit some blows on Money Machine. In the ring, La Hiedra hit a stunner and her own buttbump for a nearfall. She hit a Flatliner. She walked to the corner and slapped Mr. Iguana!

The women slammed each other to the mat at 7:00. Lola tagged in Fenix, who faced Oro. Fenix hit a handspring-back-elbow. Fenix hit a superkick on Plata, then a second-rope Spanish Fly on Oro for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Rey hit a twisting dive to the floor on Plata. Iguana hit a bulldog on Oro for a nearfall, but La Hiedra pulled Mr. Iguana from the ring. Mr. Iguana hit a springboard dive to the floor. Meanwhile, Fenix set up for a Musclebuster, but he instead hit a powerbomb on Oro for the pin. Really good action.

Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Rey Fenix defeated La Hiedra and “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Oro at 9:39.

* We heard from Chelsea Greene, who said she never lost her mixed title… La Hiedra and Ethan Page lost it. “Typical of a man to mess things up,” she said. (Spanish subtitles were on the screen.)

2. Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. “War Raiders” Ivar and Erik for the AAA Tag Team Titles. All four fought at the bell. Pagano hit a flip dive through the ropes onto Ivar. In the ring, Clown hit a top-rope crossbody block on Erik. Pagano hit a DDT move to drop both Raiders. Pagano hit an Air Raid Crash on Erik at 2:00. On the floor, Ivar splashed onto Pagano against the ring steps! In the ring, Erik hit his running knee on Pagano at 4:00.

Erik bodyslammed Ivar onto Pagano for a nearfall. Clown got a hot tag at 5:30. He hit a Code Red on Ivar! He dove onto Erik on the floor. Back in the ring, Erik hit a seated senton, then a splash in the corner on Clown. Erik picked up Ivar and slammed him back-first onto Clown in the corner at 6:30! Pagano hit a missile dropkick on Erik, then an Emerald Flosion sideslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Erik and Pagano traded punches and forearm strikes.

Erik hit an Exploder Suplex, but Pagano got back up, and he hit more chops. Ivar got back in, and he nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall! Clown hit a Psycho Driver (Air Raid Crash) on Ivar for a nearfall at 11:00. Clown removed one mask, but he had an even scarier mask on underneath! He hit a powerslam. Pagano hit a Lungblower to Erik’s chest. Clown hit a split-legged moonsault on Ivar!

Pagano hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, but Erik made the save. Pagano accidentally struck Clown with a hard back elbow! Clown was livid! He shoved Pagano! The War Raiders attacked them both. Erik and Clown were brawling; they both shoved the ref to the mat, and he called for the bell! A good brawl, but nothing was decided. Now that the match was officially over, they hit each other with chairs and kendo sticks.

Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. “War Raiders” Ivar and Erik went to a draw via double-DQ at 13:28; Pagano and Pyscho Clown retained the AAA Tag Team Titles.

* Backstage, Dorian Roldan talked to El Hijo Del Vikingo in Spanish and praised him as a great champion. Omos sat in the background, acting like he understood a word of what was being said.

* Next week features a four-way match that includes TJP and Jack Cartwheel !

* It was time for a ceremony for the Rey de Reyes winner! In the ring, a traditional sword was on display, and it would be presented to El Grande Americano. But first, lucha legend Chessman came out, with his red face paint on. He wore a suit; he’s not wrestling! The 2015 winner, Texano Jr. came out, also wearing a suit. Cibernetico came out next. It was finally time for El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) to join them. He took a baby from a fan in the front row! He kissed the kid on the top of the head and gave the child back.

Grande got on the mic; his Spanish really is flawless. He thanked the fans. (I’ll again reiterate how they turn down his mic a bit so Rey Mysterio’s translation is easier to understand.) He thanked his family. “I’m going to be sick,” was JBL’s response. He summoned some tears as he spoke! Out of the back came Dominik Mystero! They argued. El Grande American Original (Chad Gable) attacked Ludvig from behind, and they brawled on the floor. Gable stood on the commentators’ table and posed with the sword as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Despite only two matches, this someone went a full hour. With AEW starting late, I tuned in right at 9 p.m. CST, which allowed me to avoid all those pesky YouTube commercials that come every three minutes if you are watching this on delay. Both matches were fine. I didn’t mind the lack of a clean finish to the tag title match, if we get a payoff ladder between them. Lola just comes across like such a star here, more so than in the PC setting.