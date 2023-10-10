Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: I didn’t expect to see this match on Raw let alone have a clean finish. My only concern is that with Cody and Jey defending the tag titles against Damian Priest and Finn Balor next week, they could plow through their top competition less than two weeks after winning the titles. Of course, we’ll wait to see what they have in mind for next week’s match. We were also made to wait to hear Cody’s response to Michael Cole hitting him with tough questions about finishing his story. I am curious to see what this loss means for Owens and Zayn and their future as a team. I don’t think anyone is ready for another breakup and feud between the two, but I wonder if they will stick together or start doing more singles work.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre: It was nice to see a different approach to setting up a championship match with McIntyre acknowledging that he wanted the match, Rollins giving it to him, and not having any physicality between the two. This will be the biggest title defense that Rollins has had yet and I’m very intrigued by the evolving McIntyre character. It was an interesting development to show him talking with Rhea Ripley in the background and I’m curious to see where that goes.

Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship: A strong win for Reed to set up a surprising television match with Gunther. The battle of the big men is really appealing on paper and I’m surprised they didn’t save it for a PLE. I have been all for creative doing more with Gable, but it’s just so hard to take him seriously when he’s still doing the Alpha Academy schtick. Does he have it in him to become a more serious character without the silly catchphrases?

Ludwig Kaiser’s vignette: I’m all for the company doing more with the talented Kaiser. But I’m not sure if this was actually meant to be the start of a singles push given that he and Giovanni Vinci attacked Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa backstage to presumably spark a feud between the two teams. Either way, I wonder how the Gunther character will respond to Kaiser putting himself in the spotlight.

Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match: Another enjoyable match from these two. It seems like the creative forces figured out it was a bad idea to have Kingston kick out of Ivar’s top rope moonsault, as they’ve positioned it as being a devastating finisher ever since then.

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez: More of an in the middle. The match was nothing special and ended with interference, but the post match angle reestablished the ongoing issues between Jax, Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Shayna Baszler. Is this leading to a four-way match? Where does Zoey Stark fit into this?

WWE Raw Misses

Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship: A Hit from a match quality standpoint, but Nox’s character is ice cold as proven by the non-reaction that her entrances are getting from live crowds. The video package was decent and established that she’s battled back from a pair of ACL surgeries, but they just haven’t established who Nox is beyond that. While I don’t mind Lynch bring her NXT Women’s Championship to Raw, I wonder if the company would be better off saving her actual title matches for NXT television. After all, her title defenses feel less special if she’s defending the championship on both shows.

Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh: I’m not really sure what the point of the match was. Obviously, McIntyre picked up a win heading into his title match, but he really could have beaten a number of other wrestlers. In fact, when Rhea Ripley ordered McDonagh to take care of McIntyre, I assumed it was going to lead to a backstage attack rather than him being destroyed in a singles match. McDonagh strikes me as the type of heel whose clean losses should be infrequent. Much like Dominik Mysterio, some of the heat should come from fans being made to wait to see the character be put in his place as opposed to it being a regular occurrence. As it stands, it doesn’t actually do anything for a guy in McIntyre’s position to beat McDonagh.