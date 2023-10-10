AEW announces a “Buy In” pre-show match ahead of tonight’s Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has added a Buy In pre-show that will stream as a lead-in for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. The pre-show will stream for free on the AEW YouTube page and social media accounts.

Powell’s POV: As if NXT and AEW running head-to-head tonight wasn’t enough, now both shows are commercial-free for the first 30 minutes, both shows will have overruns, and AEW is streaming a pre-show. At the rate things are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if NXT announced a special 31-minute pre-show of their own.