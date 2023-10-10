AEW announces a “Buy In” pre-show match ahead of tonight’s Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has added a Buy In pre-show that will stream as a lead-in for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. The pre-show will stream for free on the AEW YouTube page and social media accounts.
Powell’s POV: As if NXT and AEW running head-to-head tonight wasn’t enough, now both shows are commercial-free for the first 30 minutes, both shows will have overruns, and AEW is streaming a pre-show. At the rate things are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if NXT announced a special 31-minute pre-show of their own.
