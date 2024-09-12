AEW Dynamite preview: The Grand Slam IV lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Grand Slam edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Allin earned the title shot by winning the Royal Rampage match and then agreed to put in on the line in this match against Moxley. Ospreay and Fletcher won a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. It was stated that the Danielson vs. McGuinness match will take place if Danielson is medically able to compete.

The Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 25.