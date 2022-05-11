05/11 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter in Owen Hart tournament matches, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title, CM Punk vs. John Silver, Danhausen vs. Tony Nese, MJF and Wardlow contract signing for Double Or Nothing

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter in Owen Hart tournament matches, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title, CM Punk vs. John Silver, Danhausen vs. Tony Nese, MJF and Wardlow contract signing for Double Or Nothing, and more ()…

Click here for the May 11 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.