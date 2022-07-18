AEW Rampage rating and viewership for Fyter Fest night two

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 435,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 428,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished eleventh in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.