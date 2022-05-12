Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz, James Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Under Siege event. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin in a Loser Leaves NXT UK match for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 in an Apocalypto match. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 32 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) is 51.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 47. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 39.

-The late James Dudley was born on May 12, 1910. The WWE Hall of Famer died at age 94 on June 1, 2004.