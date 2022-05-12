AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s show and another early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship

-Riho vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies promo

-Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

-Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Colin McGuire will be attending the MLW show on Friday, so join me for for live coverage of AEW Rampage as the show airs at 4:30CT/5:30ET on TNT (the show airs earlier again this week due to the NHL Playoffs). I will be filling in this week, but Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).