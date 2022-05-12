AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match with CM Punk on commentary

-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Britt Baker vs. The Joker in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Wardlow will take ten lashes from MJF

-Chris Jericho and William Regal meet face to face

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center. The show will include the taping for the following Friday's Rampage.