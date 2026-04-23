Sol Ruca needed staples to close the wound from her frightening table spot, says farewell to NXT 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sol Ruca provided an injury update after hitting the back of her head on a table at the end of Tuesday’s NXT television show. Ruca released a photo on Instagram that shows she suffered a cut on the back of her head that required eight staples to close.

The injury occurred when Zaria pushed Ruca off the WWE Performance Center perch at the end of their Last Woman Standing match. The plan was for Ruca to crash through two tables below, but her body went through one table, and the back of her head hit the other. Follow Ruca via her Instagram page.

Powell’s POV: Ruca also said her farewell to NXT on Wednesday, when she wrote, “Thank you NXT, it’s been real,” on Instagram. Ruca faced Liv Morgan on Monday’s Raw, but she was not introduced as an official member of the Raw roster. Presumably, the company wanted to wrap up her NXT run with the Last Woman Standing match before making her main roster move official. While I suspect she will be on Raw since she wrestled on Monday’s show, I suppose nothing is stopping the company from making her a Smackdown wrestler. Either way, she’s a great addition to the main roster. Here’s hoping that her injuries were limited to the cut and that she did not suffer a concussion on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calyx Harmony (@solrvca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calyx Harmony (@solrvca)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)