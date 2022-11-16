AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for tonight’s Full Gear go-home week show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley promo

-MJF promo

-Ethan Page vs. Bandido in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay in an eliminator match

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and AR Fox for the AEW Trios Titles

-Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

-Tony Schiavone interview with Britt Baker and Saraya

-The Acclaimed’s latest music video

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that The Bunny is out due to illness and will be replaced by Anna Jay in the eliminator match with Toni Storm. The Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks tournament match that was scheduled for last week’s Rampage was pushed to “next week,” but it is not advertised for Dynamite. The winner of that match will face Brian Cage, who beat Dante Martin, in the semifinals. Dynamite will be live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena (Friday’s Rampage will be live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center, which will also host AEW Full Gear the next night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).