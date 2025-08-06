TKO second quarter earnings report and call, AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Tony Nese, Reby Hardy, Dino Bravo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release the 2025 second quarter earnings report today. TKO executives will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE-related items.

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Holstein Center. The show features MJF vs. Mark Briscoe. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Carlie Bright vs. Wendy Choo.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Nese is 39.

-Reby Hardy is 38.

-The late Dino Bravo (Adolfo Bresciano) was born on August 6, 1948. He was shot and killed gangland style on March 10, 1993.