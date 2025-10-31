Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Trick Williams vs. Gino Medina for the TNA World Championship, Ron Bass Jr. vs. Diego Hill

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there; there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum 15” in Texas City, Texas, on September 27, 2025 (free on YouTube)

The lighting was really good here, and the crowd was perhaps 400.

Trick Williams vs. Gino Medina for the TNA World Title. You can watch the entire episode, but ROW also released this match as a single video file. You may recall Gino was in MLW a few years ago. Trick hit a Dijak-style discus Mafia Kick at the bell for a nearfall! He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gino hit some chops. Trick hit a “Harlem Side Kick” at 3:00. Gino hit a snap suplex. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. This crowd was HOT and split. Gino started to take charge when AJ Francis rolled into the ring, attacked Medina in front of the ref, who, of course, called for the bell. Fun while it lasted. Zilla Fatu emerged and ran in and attacked Francis.

Gino Medina defeated Trick Williams via DQ at 4:48; Trick retained (for the time being!) the TNA World Title.

Chaotic Wrestling “Hellbound” in Watertown, Massachusetts, on October 24, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is an attractive ballroom/auditorium with some chandeliers hanging from the ceiling; they’ve run shows here before. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 300.

DJ Powers vs. JT Dunn vs. King BMT (w/Queen Ariel) in a “beat the clock” challenge. This is the second of two ‘beat the clock’ challenges with members of three separate tag teams. Powers’ partner, Jose Zamora, won the first three-way match at 9:45. Again, Powers is the 20-year-old I compare to a young Johnny Morrison. Dunn is comparable to Tony Nese. I admittedly am not a big fan of BMT. The clock on the wall was counting backwards from 9:45. They all brawled at the bell. Everyone wanted to hit a dive but were moving before anyone could land one. BMT hit a stunner, sending Powers rolling to the floor, leaving just BMT vs. Dunn.

Dunn hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Powers for a nearfall at 3:00, but BMT made the save. BMT hit a Lungblower on Dunn for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor, and BMT threw Powers over the guardrail and into the crowd, and they brawled in front of the fans. Dunn hit a doublestomp to Powers’ back at 8:00, then Dunn hit a Canadian Destroyer on BMT in the crowd! In the ring, Dunn suplexed Powers for a nearfall at 9:00 as the commentators noted we’re under a minute left. Dunn set up for Death By Elbow, but Jose Zamora reached in, grabbed Dunn’s ankle, and held on until the time limit expired! Nice finish.

DJ Powers vs. JT Dunn vs. King BMT went to a draw at 9:45, so Jose Zamora’s earlier winning time was the lowest of the beat-the-clock challenges.

Aaron Rourke vs. “Vegan” Sean Keegan. It feels like Evolve is starting to invest in ID prospect Rourke’s “Evil Gay” character. I’ve noted that Keegan reminds me of Juice Robinson’s “CJ Parker” earth-loving heel gimmick in NXT years ago. Basic brawling early on. Aaron hit a standing neckbreaker at 1:30. Sean hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, and he choked Rourke in the ropes. Keegan hit a gut-wrench powerbomb at 4:00, and he kept Rourke grounded.

Rourke hit a running buttbump in the corner at 5:30. On the floor, Aaron Rourke accidentally kicked Tyree Taylor, who was seated in the crowd. Tyree stood up and argued with Rourke. In the ring, Seabass Finn attacked Keegan! Rourke got in the ring and argued with Finn. Keegan pushed Rourke into Finn, then Sean hit a piledriver for the tainted pin. That was a chaotic finish. Tyree Taylor rolled into the ring, helped Finn to his feet, but then punched him. Taylor grabbed Keegan, set up for a powerbomb, but just pushed Keegan to the mat and left without hitting the move. Intrigue!

Sean Keegan defeated Aaron Rourke at 7:21.

Donovan Dijak and Chase Del Monte vs. Mortar and Armani Kayos (w/Sidney Bakabella). The heels came out first, and CW promoter Del Monte got on the mic and said Mortos isn’t here. So this started as a handicap match, with Dijak hitting a chokeslam on the scrawny Kayos. The lights went out at 2:00; when they came back on, Mortar was in the ring, and he brawled with Del Monte. Dijak paired off with Kayos. Dijak chokeslammed Mortar onto the ring apron at 8:00. The heels worked over Kayos in the ring as Mortar was down. Dijak and Del Monte were not getting along, and Dijak slapped Chase to tag him in at 10:30.

Dijak suplexed Kayos across the ring for a nearfall at 12:30 as he jawed at Mortar. Del Monte and Dijak argued some more; this isn’t going to end well! Mortar finally got the hot tag and hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Dijak and a crossbody block on Del Monte, then a Lionsault on Del Monte, Kayos hit a moonsault on Del Monte for a nearfall at 14:30. Mortar hit an Asai Moonsault onto both heels at 16:00. Del Monte brought Kayos back into the ring, superkicked him, and pinned him. Decent match; I can’t say Del Monte does much for me. Dijak hit a post-match Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike on Mortar.

Donovan Dijak and Chase Del Monte defeated Armani Kayos and Mortar at 16:44.

Sean Henderson Presents “Colby Corino Benefit Show” in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Oct. 24, 2025 (IWTV)

I don’t think I’ve seen this venue before; it’s really small, and the crowd was only maybe 150. The lights were low, but it was lit okay. The ceiling is really low here, too.

“The It Couple” BK Westbrook and Ella Envy vs. Clara Carter and JAC. I’ve really enjoyed the teaming of BK and Ella in the past, and I’ve compared BK to a heel Adam Cole. Ella has been in NWA in the past. I think I’ve seen their opponents before; Clara has straight black hair and is of average size. JAC is tall, thick, with wild red hair and a beard. The heels attacked from behind, and we’re underway! JAC and Clara hit double clotheslines. We had a bell at 00:48 to officially begin. Clara hit some clotheslines in the corner on Ella, then a snap suplex. BK entered, but Clara hit an armdrag on him, then a bodyslam.

JAC (pronounced “Jay-A-see” not “Jack“) hit some splashes in the corner on BK at 3:00. The heels regrouped on the floor. JAC teased tossing Clara on them! Instead, the babyfaces followed them to the floor, and they all brawled at ringside. In the ring, Ella stomped on Clara, and the heels were in charge. She hit a big buttbump in the corner on Clara at 5:00. Ella hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Clara finally got the hot tag to JAC at 8:00. He hit an Exploder Suplex on BK, then a splash in the corner.

Clara pulled on Ella’s hair. The babyfaces both did Sheamus-style beats to the chest in the ropes on their respective opponent. This time, JAC did a Gorilla Press and tossed Clara to the floor on the heels! In the ring, JAC hit a spear on BK at 9:30, then a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall, but Ella made the save. She slapped him, so he scooped her up, but she raked his eyes to escape. Clara put Ella in a Crossface, but BK made the save. BK kicked JAC in the corner. Clara hit a spear on BK, and that popped the crowd. Clara hit a Death Valley Driver on Ella, and she reapplied the Crossface, and this time, Ella tapped out. That was pretty good stuff.

Clara Carter and JAC defeated Ella Envy and BK Westbrook at 11:23/official time of 10:35.

Diego Hill vs. Ron Bass Jr. I’ve noted it before, but Bass Jr. looks more like former WWE star Trevor Murdoch than his dad; he’s a big, rotund brawler. Diego is one of my favorites on the indy scene, and he just got a huge win in a five-way scramble in MLW that aired Saturday. They shook hands before locking up. Diego hit a dropkick and a series of kicks. Bass hit a European Uppercut at 1:30, and they traded forearm strikes. They brawled to the floor. Diego tried a plancha, but Bass caught him. Seconds later, Diego dove through the ropes and barreled into Bass at 4:00.

In the ring, Bass hit some more forearm strikes. Hill hit an enzuigiri. Bass hit a Black Hole Slam, and they were both down at 5:30. They began trading headbutts, and Bass hit more European Uppercuts. Diego hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle, then hit a 619. Diego hit a rolling Flatliner for a nearfall. Bass hit a Pounce for a nearfall at 8:00, then a piledriver. Hill hit a springboard Meteora, then his spinning kick to the head for the pin. That was a sharp match for the time given.

Diego Hill defeated Ron Bass Jr. at 8:51.

Bojack vs. Jaden Newman in a best-of-three-falls match. Bojack is a 350-pounder, and I’m a big fan; he has a title belt over his shoulder. Jaden is half of the IWTV Tag Team champions; he’s white, of average size, with short black hair. This is a pretty marquee first-time-ever singles matchup (they met once in a multi-man match in 2021!), and they had a feeling-out process to open. The commentator noted both have been wrestling since they were in their teens and are now both in their mid-20s. Bojack easily shoved the smaller Jaden into a corner. Jaden tried some shoulder blocks that barely moved Bojack. Jaden hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:00. They brawled at ringside, where Bojack hit some chops. Of course, Bojack accidentally chopped the ring post.

In the ring, Jaden hit a missile dropkick. He charged at Bojack, but Bojack caught him and hit a Samoa Joe-style uranage. Bojack hit a bodyslam and a senton at 5:30. Bojack switched to a Boston Crab. He picked up Jaden and bodyslammed him to the floor at 7:30. Jaden got back in, but Bojack shoved him right back to the floor. The commentators talked about “Bojack’s change in attitude” in recent months. He hit a bodyslam on the floor at 9:00, then he threw him back through the curtain toward the locker room. Newman jumped back into the ring before being counted out.

Bojack missed a senton at 10:30, and they were both down. Newman tried a flying forearm, but Bojack didn’t budge. Jaden hit a dropkick to the back and a running Meteora in the corner, but Bojack kicked out at one! Bojack hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Jaden came off the top rope, but Bojack caught him with a forearm strike. Bojack hit a suplex for a pin at 13:15 to go up 1-0! The ref checked on Jaden, who may be legit injured from that suplex. Jaden got to his feet, but he seemed wobbly. Bojack hit another clothesline for the pin to win 2-0. I gotta wonder if that was the plan, because it seems unlikely to me.

Bojack (2) defeated Jaden Newman (0) in a best-of-three-falls match at 14:38.

New Outlaws Wrestling “NOW Wanted” Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, on October 12, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a small, dark theater in the southern Montreal metro, and the crowd was only about 50. Lighting over the ring is decent. We do have English commentary (which isn’t guaranteed when shows come from that region of Canada!) I have seen many of these Canadian wrestlers on other shows, but I opted to watch the final three matches.

Macrae Martin vs. Dustin Waller for the King of Crazy Title. These two are familiar foes; Macrae’s “Fresh Air” team won the IWTV Tag Titles from Waller’s “Miracle Generation.” The commentator noted this was a first-ever singles match. An intense lockup to open, but Macrae easily shoved him into a corner. They fought to the floor; Macrae trapped Waller’s arms in some chairs and chopped him. In the ring, Waller hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. Macrae hit a running knee in the corner, then a fallaway slam at 8:00.

Macrae went under the ring and got a door, and set it in the corner. They teased putting each other through the door. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 10:30. Waller went for the Lethal Injection, but Macrae blocked it and hit a Black Hole Slam. They brawled onto a stage next to the ring, then got back in. Waller hit a rolling Death Valley Driver through the door in the corner, and this time, he hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 13:30. Waller got a chair and struck Martin across the back. Macrae scooped up Waller and slammed him through a door bridge. He hit the Spider Kick out of the ropes for the pin. Really good action.

Macrae Martin defeated Dustin Waller to retain the King of Crazy Title at 17:32.

Zak Patterson vs. Shawn Knyte. Zak is in his early 20s, but he has the size and agility of Brian Cage; I’m a huge fan of what I’ve seen from him before. Knyte is quite comparable to a young Kofi Kingston; he’s giving up size to his muscular opponent. Knyte hit a dropkick and a huracanrana. “I am mesmerized by the meat,” a commentator said of Zak. Knyte hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Zak hit a release German Suplex that launched Shawn across the ring. “He got airtime there!” a commentator said. Zak hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Patterson went for his release F5, but Knyte escaped and hit a huracanrana and an enzuigiri, then a Sling Blade for a nearfall at 6:00.

Knyte tried a dive to the floor, but Zak caught him and slammed him on the ring apron. Knyte hit a dive to the floor, caught Zak’s head, and hit the DDT to the floor at 7:30. Knyte hit a Go To Sleep knee strike for a nearfall in the ring. Zak nailed his release F5 Slam for a believable nearfall at 9:00; I thought that was it. Zak hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Knyte hit a running knee and some superkicks. He went for a moonsault, but Zak kicked him on the way down! Zak hit a Baron Corbin-style End of Days (swinging faceplant) for the pin, while he gave the middle finger to the fans. A strong match.

Zak Patterson defeated Shawn Knyte at 12:31.

Ichiban vs. Tyler Nox. I haven’t seen Tyler before. He has long, stringy black hair and an unkept beard; a bit like a dark-haired Sami Zayn, or a young, thinner Chris Hero. This is a babyface matchup. I didn’t hear a bell, but I started the clock as they tied up; the commentator just noted he didn’t hear one either. Quick flips and reversals and a standoff. They shoved each other, and they traded armdrags, and a commentator said it was “shade of El Generico.” Ichiban hit a dropkick at 2:00. Nox hit a headscissors takedown. Nox dove through the ropes onto Ichiban, and he was fired up.

They fought into the crowd, and Ichiban hit several of his “One!” punches. (Ichiban sure is trying to be a heel without actually cheating, as the crowd loves Tyler.) In the ring, Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop and a flying back elbow in the corner. Nox hit a springboard basement dropkick at 7:00. Ichiban hit a headscissors takedown and a 619. Nox hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Ichiban nailed a discus clothesline at 9:00 and was fired up. Ichiban hit a stunner and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Nox hit a springboard stunner, then a double-underhook twisting neckbreaker for the pin. All three matches from this venue were really sharp.

Tyler Nox defeated Ichiban at 11:55.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action here. I’ll go with Macrae-Waller for best of these 10, ahead of Bojack-Newman and Diego-Bass.