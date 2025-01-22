TNA Impact going live from the former home of NXT

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced that the Thursday, February 20 edition of Impact will be broadcast live from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. TNA will also tape content for future episodes of Impact at Full Sail University on Friday, February 21.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell whether going live with occasional episodes of Impact will be a good business decision. As a viewer, I enjoy the feeling that anything can happen that a live show provides. Given the official working agreement between TNA and WWE, I wonder if it’s only a matter of time before there will be a live Impact broadcast from the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of TNA Impact tomorrow night at 7CT/8ET when the show will air live from San Antonio, Texas.