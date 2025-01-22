AEW Collision rating: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 342,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision episode averaged 337,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the January 20, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 441,000 viewers with a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic.