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AEW Dynasty lineup: Three matches advertised for the April pay-per-view event

March 26, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

Powell’s POV: Omega defeated Swerve Strickland on Dynamite to become No. 1 contender. The first three matches announced all look good on paper. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). I will be doing a live review of AEW Dynasty, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

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