TNA Impact preview: The final show before TNA Sacrifice

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana and X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander

-Moose vs. Bear Bronson

-Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers

-Mustafa Ali vs. BDE

-Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore vs. Myla Grace, Harley Hudson, and Jodi Threat

-Eric Young in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. TNA Sacrifice will be held on Friday in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center, and TNA will hold Impact tapings in the same venue on Saturday. We are seeking reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).