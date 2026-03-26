AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Kenny Omega contract signing for the AEW World Championship match at AEW Dynasty

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac

-Kenny Omega, Brody King, and Jack Perry vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).