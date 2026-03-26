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AEW Collision lineup: AEW Women’s Tag Team Title match and more set for Saturday’s live episode

March 26, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy Power House. The show is simulcast Saturdays on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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