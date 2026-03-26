TNA Impact, ROH on HonorClub, NXT in Wichita (reports needed), Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center Arena. The show features the final push for Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event on TNA+. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is in Wichita, Kansas, at The Cotillion tonight. NXT does not list lineups for its live events. We are seeking reports for this event, as well as the NXT shows in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Friday, and Saturday’s show in Allen, Texas, via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a D+ grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvain Grenier is 49.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 43.