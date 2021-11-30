AEW Rampage viewership for the Black Friday episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 431,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 556,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: A rough week for Rampage for the holiday weekend show. It’s worth noting that Friday’s WWE Smackdown actually increased in total viewership and in the key demo on the same night. Rampage finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .18 rating, down from the previous week’s .22 in the same demo. The ratings are delayed due to the holiday. The numbers for Monday’s WWE should be available on Wednesday morning.