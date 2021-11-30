AEW Rampage viewership for the Black Friday episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 431,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 556,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: A rough week for Rampage for the holiday weekend show. It’s worth noting that Friday’s WWE Smackdown actually increased in total viewership and in the key demo on the same night. Rampage finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .18 rating, down from the previous week’s .22 in the same demo. The ratings are delayed due to the holiday. The numbers for Monday’s WWE should be available on Wednesday morning.
The question remains, will Tony Khan ever realize that people like Riho and Orange Cassidy are over with the anti-WWE smark fans but probably nobody else?
Fun fact: Punk’s debut episode drew 692,000 in AEW’s target demo alone. The show now draws less total viewers than they did in one demo. Must be that amazing booking and excellent matches people praise AEW for.