WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Black Friday edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.149 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.064 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: A good week for Smackdown despite it being a holiday weekend. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in the battle with other broadcast network shows behind only a 30-minute airing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous week’s .52 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed due to the holiday. The numbers for Monday’s WWE should be available on Wednesday morning.