NXT TV viewership improves, still behind AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 753,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 707,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: It was a good night for both shows, but AEW Dynamite won the night handily over NXT with 901,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 27th in the same category.



