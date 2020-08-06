08/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 121): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show on Raw Underground, The Rock’s group buying the XFL, Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: Raw Underground and other WWE concepts, The Rock’s group buying the XFL, Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 121) and guest Jake Barnett.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...