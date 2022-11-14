WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

-The Miz to apologize for Dexter Lumis deception on Miz TV

Powell's POV: The Rollins vs. Balor match was originally listed as a non-title match, but it was changed to a title match on Monday afternoon. WWE pulled the originally advertised Riddle and Elias vs. Alpha Academy match and replaced it with the Riddle vs. Gable singles match. Raw will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center.