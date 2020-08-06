What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership soars, tops NXT

August 6, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 901,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 773,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which finished with 753,000 viewers. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 27th in the same category.


Readers Comments (2)

  1. Write This Way August 6, 2020 @ 3:18 pm

    Is that the highest combined viewership this year?

    Reply

