AEW Dynamite viewership soars, tops NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 901,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 773,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which finished with 753,000 viewers. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 27th in the same category.
Is that the highest combined viewership this year?
I believe it’s the best combined total since February, but not for the full year. Not bad at all considering all the MLB, NBA, and NHL competition.