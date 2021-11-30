ROH Final Battle lineup: The updated card for the company’s final show until the second quarter of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which will be held December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Rok-C defends the ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. “The Righteous” Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man tag Titles.

-Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King.

Powell’s POV: Rok-C will face the winner of Willow vs. Mandy Leon. The Final Battle will be available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and for HonorClub subscribers. This will be the company’s final event until WrestleMania weekend. Jay Lethal has announced that he will not be appearing on the show after signing with AEW.