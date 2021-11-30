11/30 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match for the WarGames advantage, men’s ladder match for the WarGames advantage, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live November 30, 2021 on USA Network

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. The show started off with Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai heading to the entrance ramp from backstage. Both women were escorted by their respective War Games teammates. A pull apart brawl ensued between both teams. Eventually Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai brawled to the ring for their war games advantage ladder match…

1. Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match for advantage in the War Games Match. Ray dumped Kai to ringside and hit her with a flip dive. Ray jabbed a ladder into Kai which shoved Kai into the apron. Kai ran around the ring to bait Ray into a twisting Scorpion Death Drop which sent Ray face first into the steel stairs. Kai pulled out another ladder. This allowed Ray to recover and whip Kai into the steel steps. Ray tried to set up a ladder in the ring, but Kai pulled the ladder to ringside. Ray gave Kai a suicide dive. Ray gave Kai a front suplex into the ladder.

Ray tried to climb the ladder but she was yanked down by Kai and slammed into the mat. Ray prevented Kai from escalating the ladder too. Kai gave Ray an Irish Whip into the ladder. Kai whipped Ray into the corner and gave her a Face Wash Kick against the bottom buckle. Kai had the advantage for a stretch. Ray slowed down Kai with a front suplex. Kay came back with a Yakuza Kick which draped Ray on the top rope. Kai hit Ray with a double stomp heading into the picture-in-picture.[c]

Kai wraped Ray’s leg around the bottom rope and locked in a heel hook, which was leagal since it was no DQ. Ray recovered and hit Kai with a Gory Bomb at ringside. Ray escalated the ladder, but sold a right leg injury. Kai met Ray at the top of the ladder. Kai ended up slamming Ray’s face on the top of the ladder which shook Ray off the ladder. Ray recovered and Kai kicked her to the mat. Instead of going for the briefcase, Kai hit Ray with a double stomp. Ray pulled Kai down the ladder to trap her in Tree of Woe position. Ray hit Kai with a superkick. Ray escalated the ladder and got the briefcase.

Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match in 14:06 to gain the advantage for her team at War Games.

Kay Lee Ray’s teammates were shown backstage excited at Ray’s win.

John’s Thoughts: A fun and vicious Ladder Match under WWE’s PG ladder match style. Lots of hard work from both women and plenty of thrilling ladder spots to invoke gasps. If they didn’t have to do a commercial break, this definitely could have been a takeover match. The ending was ugly, but ugly in a gritty way.

Replays aired of Cameron Grimes challenging Duke Hudson to a hair vs hair match from last week. They then cut to a Andre Chase twitter video where he challenged Grimes to a match on this week’s show…[c]