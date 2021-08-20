Ric Flair to appear at NWA 73

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The NWA announced that Ric Flair will appear at the NWA 73 pay-per-view. The event will be held on August 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Chase Ballroom. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view.
Powell’s POV: This is a big move for the NWA, as one can only assume that Flair doesn’t come cheap. It will be fun to see Flair around the NWA Championship again a week from Sunday.
It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. 🚨
The rumors are true. He’s finally HOME. ⚡️@RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase‼️ pic.twitter.com/SvaZi68ab6
— NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021
Be the first to comment