Ric Flair to appear at NWA 73

August 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA announced that Ric Flair will appear at the NWA 73 pay-per-view. The event will be held on August 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Chase Ballroom. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: This is a big move for the NWA, as one can only assume that Flair doesn’t come cheap. It will be fun to see Flair around the NWA Championship again a week from Sunday.

