NJPW Strong preview: Tag main event, six-man tag, and a singles matches to stream on tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs.

-Ren Narita, Clark Connors, and TJP vs. Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi, and Daniel Garcia.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Matt Morris.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available over the weekend now that he is writing the AEW Rampage live reviews.