WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Undertaker Tribute edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.174 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.072 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.089 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.271 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.076 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The Undertaker Tribute played mostly out during the first hour with the airing of the Boneyard Match and performed well in the viewership numbers. Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network television battle adults 18-34 demographic, a tie in the adults 18-49 demographic, and a first place finish in the men 18-34 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.