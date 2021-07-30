WWE Raw preview: Second match announced for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contenders Match (non-title).

-Omos vs. Riddle.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Goldberg and Randy Orton are advertised on the arena website, and the dark main events are listed as Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in a six-man tag match, and ASH vs. Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis, the weekend WWE Supershow events in Milwaukee and Detroit, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Chicago. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com