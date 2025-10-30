TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Adam Copeland, George Wells, Bob Geigel, Ron Slinker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. It is listed as featuring A Very Hardy Halloween. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume with the return of first-run matches when Impact airs live on November 13.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a D grade. The website we use for our polls had a technical issue over the weekend, so we were unable to run Smackdown NXT Halloween Havoc polls.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. F finished third with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Copeland is 52.

-George Wells turned 78.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014, at age 90.

-The late Ron Slinker was born on October 30, 1945. He died of a liver disorder at age 62 on March 28, 2008.