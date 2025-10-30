AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Olympia for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena. Collision will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).