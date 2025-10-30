AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from the Collision taping that will be held the same night. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).