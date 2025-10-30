ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Pure Championship set for tonight’s HonorClub show

What's happening...

October 30, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Zayne for the ROH Pure Championship

-Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali vs. Zack Gibson, James Drake, and Isla Dawn

-Aleah James vs. Billie Starkz

-Hechicero and Lance Archer in action

-Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on October 7-8 in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

