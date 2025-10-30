NJPW “Super Jr. Tag League” results (10/30): Vetter’s review of Yoh and Master Wato vs. Douki and Sho, Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Super Jr. Tag League”

October 30, 2025, in Fukui, Japan, at Fukui Prefectural Industrial Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

This year’s tournament features 12 teams in two six-team Blocks. It’s a round-robin tournament, so each team will have at least five matches. Just the A Block is in tournament action tonight. Two teams are 4-0 as we enter the final day of round-robin play, so the winner moves to the finals.

* The venue is a large gym. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd is perhaps 600-800, and they are all seated on the floor; no risers or second tier here. Walker Stewart and Callum Newman provided commentary.

1. Boltin Oleg and Masatora Yasuda vs. Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Yasuda and Matsumoto opened. Oleg jumped in and traded standing switches with Matsumoto. Yasuda dropkicked Zane for a nearfall at 4:00. Zane and Oleg traded blows, and Zane hit a dropkick. Matsumoto re-entered at 6:00 and battled Oleg. Boltin flipped him around in his arms and hit a gut-wrench suplex. The Young Lions hit stereo dropkicks on Oleg, and Tatsuya applied a Boston Crab. Oleg hit a massive back-body drop and applied his own Boston Crab, and Matsumoto tapped out. Basic but fine.

Boltin Oleg and Masatora Yasuda defeated Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 8:36.

2. Tiger Mask, Shoma Kato, and Yamato vs. “House of Torture” Dick Togo, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi. The HoT attacked to start the match. Yujiro pulled Tiger Mask to the floor and beat him up. Togo worked TM over in the ring and started to untie his mask. Yamato finally got in at 6:00 and battled Togo, and he hit a suplex for a nearfall. Yamato applied a sleeper on Yujiro. Shoma finally entered at 8:00, and he hit a suplex on Yujiro, then tied him in a Boston Crab. Yujiro hit an inverted DDT on Shoma for a nearfall, then a brainbuster and the Pimp Juice (implant DDT) for the pin. Togo stole TM’s mask and put it on his own head.

Dick Togo, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tiger Mask, Shoma Kato, and Yamato at 10:36.

3. El Desperado, Katsuya Murashima, and Kuukai vs. Kushida, Yuki Yoshioka, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Kuukai and Kushida opened and traded some quick reversals. Despe and Yuki got in and traded standing switches. Tanahashi got in and twisted Desp’s left arm, and his team kept Despe in their corner. Desperado hit a back suplex on Kushida at 6:00. Kuukai tagged in and hit a huracanrana on Kushida, then a dropkick. Kushida applied a Hoverboard Lock, but Kuukai immediately got a foot on the ropes at 8:00.

Tanahashi entered and hit a flying forearm. He hit his second-rope somersault senton on Kuukai for a nearfall. Kuukai hit a basement dropkick on Tanahashi’s knee. Murashima entered for the first time and hit some flipping sentons for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Tanahashi hit a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall, then the High Fly Flow (frogsplash) for the pin.

Kushida, Yuki Yoshioka, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated El Desperado, Katsuya Murashima, and Kuukai at 11:20.

4. “Bullet Club” Oskar, Robbie X, and Taiji Ishimori (w/Yuto-Ice) vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Kosei Fujita, Hartley Jackson, and Robbie Eagles. Ishimori and Fujita opened. While standing on the apron, Robbie X kicked Eagles in the back, and the heels began working over Eagles. Oskar backed Eagles into a corner and hit a loud chop at 3:00 that dropped him. Fujita tagged back in and hit a shotgun dropkick on Robbie X.

Hartley and Oskar got in at 6:00 and traded big shoulder blocks until Oskar finally knocked him down. Hartley hit a senton for a nearfall. All four cruiserweights got in, and they began trading superkicks until they were all down. Oskar bodyslammed Hartley for a nearfall, then he applied a sleeper and rolled to the mat. Hartley eventually tapped out. Good action.

Oskar, Robbie X, and Taiji Ishimori defeated Kosei Fujita, Hartley Jackson, and Robbie Eagles at 9:22.

* Time for the final tournament matches!! I applaud Gedo for changing things up… we have two clear top teams and everyone else is well below them. So, at least he didn’t make this a field where everyone finished 3-2 or 2-3.

5. “United Empire” Jakob Austin Young and Templario (2) vs. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai (0) in an A Block tournament match. Nagai and Templario opened, and Templario hit a superkick. Connors hit a Pounce on Young. Connors pulled out his car tire and he distracted the ref, allowing Nagai to use the tire to strike the UE. In the ring, Connors repeatedly slammed Jakob’s head on the top turnbuckle and kept Young grounded. Templario hit a flapjack on Connors at 5:30, then a springboard dropkick for a nearfall.

Connors fired back with a powerslam at 7:00. Young and Nagai jumped in and traded forearm strikes, and Daiki hit a dropkick. Nagai hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, then he put Jakob in a Boston Crab, but Young reached the ropes at 9:30. Young hit an enzuigiri. Clark jumped in and hit a spear on Jakob. Templario hit a Sasuke Special to the floor! Jakob hit a twisting suplex on Nagai for a nearfall, then the Jakob’s Ladder (Sliced Bread out of the corner) for the pin. Wow… Connors and Nagai went winless. I thought Nagai was getting a win here.

Jakob Austin Young and Templario (4) defeated Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai (0) at 10:46.

6. Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia (4) vs. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Gedo and Hiromu Takahashi (2) in an A Block tournament match. Hiromu and Taguchi opened. Lots of comedy early on. Dia snapped Hiromu’s elbow, and Takahashi sold the pain. More ‘comedy’ of Hiromu’s face being swung into Taguchi’s butt… this is so painful to watch. Those two ‘ran in place’ until they got winded for more ‘comedy.’ Gedo entered at 7:00 and hit some jab punches on Taguchi, and he applied a crossface, then he switched to an ankle lock. Taguchi hit an enzuigiri; Gedo hit a Flatliner, and they were both down at 9:00.

Dia and Hiromu got in and traded quick reversals. Hiromu hit a running Death Valley Driver into a corner, then he hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall. Dia and Hiromu traded kicks, and Hiromu hit a clothesline. Taguchi tried a flying buttbump but missed and crashed. Hiromu hit a Death Valley Driver on Dia for a nearfall at 12:00. Gedo hit a chinbreaker on Dia for a nearfall. Gedo hit a pop-up low blow mule kick on Dia and rolled him up, but Dia instead got a rollup and pinned Gedo. I again got this one wrong; I figured Hiromu’s team would win, so they would both finish 2-3.

Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia (6) defeated Gedo and Hiromu Takahashi (2) at 14:06.

7. Yoh and Master Wato (8) vs. “House of Torture” Douki and Sho (8) in an A Block tournament match. Again, the winner advances! Douki spoke on the mic; Yoh and Wato attacked, and we’re underway. They hit stereo planchas to the floor, and they fought into the crowd. In the ring, the HoT crotched Wato around the ring post at 2:30, then they whipped him into the rows of chairs. In the ring, Sho hit Yoh over the back with a chair. Wato dove back into the ring at the 19-count at 4:30, but Douki immediately hit a doublestomp to the stomach for a nearfall.

The HoT kept Wato grounded and in their corner. Yoh finally got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a flying forearm on former teammate Sho, then a bodyslam. “Yoh has not exactly gotten over the break-up,” Walker told Callum. Sho hit a spear, then tagged in Douki. Yoh hit a double basement dropkick. Wato unloaded a series of spin kicks on Douki. Wato hit his Wheeler Yuta-style mousetrap cover, and he switched to the Vendeval submission hold around the head and shoulders at 11:30, but Sho made the save. Sho hit a chairshot to Wato’s back, and Douki immediately applied the Darkness Stretch (triangle choke) on Wato.

Wato got a foot on the ropes, but Sho was distracting the ref. Wato got a visual pin, but Sho kept the ref out of position. Yoh hit a superkick on Douki at 14:00, and he was fired up. Wato hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Douki hit a low blow on Yoh. Sho got his wrench, and he clocked Yoh in the head with it. Wato hit a superkick on Sho. Douki struck Wato with his metal pipe! Wato shoved the ref aside, and he stomped on Douki in the corner, then he dropped Sho with a punch. He hit a modified Tombstone Piledriver on Douki. However, Sho hit Wato twice with his metal sheet, allowing Douki to roll up Wato for the pin. Good match, even with the expected HoT shenanigans.

Sho and Douki (10) defeated Master Wato and Yoh (8) at 17:00 to win the A Block.

* The heels left, so Yoh and Wato spoke instead. Yoh spoke first and left the ring, seemingly walking out on Wato.

Final Thoughts: As has often been the case this tournament, only the main event has been worth checking out of the tournament matches. (By my count, through seven shows, only two nights have had more than one “good” tournament match, while night two had none.) For only the second time, the tournament has an off-day, but will be back in action on Saturday with the final night of B Block action, featuring Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles vs. Robbie X and Taiji Ishimori as the headliner.