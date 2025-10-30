TNA couple got married

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ol’ Mancer is off the market. TNA wrestlers Mance Warner and Steph De Lander were married on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: If they are striving for realism, the PDA spots they do for heat should end about in about a year now that they are married. All kidding aside, congratulations to the happy couple.

