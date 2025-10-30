AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for AEW’s next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe and FTR won four-way matches on Dynamite to earn their title shots. Mone defeated Statlander to retain the TBS Championship at last year’s Full Gear, which was also held in Newark. Based on the angle on the WrestleDream pre-show, Big Boom AJ and a partner (QT Marshall?) are likely to face Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero on this show. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).