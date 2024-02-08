AEW Revolution lineup: The latest lineup for the March pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship
-AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in Sting’s retirement match
-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship
Powell’s POV: One can only assume that Sting and Darby will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the Bucks, but nothing is official. Strickland and Page had a 30-minute draw in a No. 1 contenders match on Dynamite and were both named as Joe’s challengers. AEW events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).
