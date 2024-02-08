AEW Revolution lineup: The latest lineup for the March pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in Sting’s retirement match

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that Sting and Darby will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the Bucks, but nothing is official. Strickland and Page had a 30-minute draw in a No. 1 contenders match on Dynamite and were both named as Joe’s challengers. AEW events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).