TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.
-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans
-Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels
-Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
-Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz
-Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards
-X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler in a non-title match
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.
