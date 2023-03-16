What's happening...

03/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 249): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – AEW adding another show, The Bella Twins leave WWE, John Cena’s comments on Vince McMahon and working with Austin Theory, AEW Dynamite discussion

March 16, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: AEW adding another show, The Bella Twins leave WWE, Taya Valkyrie signs with AEW, John Cena’s comments on Vince McMahon and working with Austin Theory, AEW Dynamite, and more…

